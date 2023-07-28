Register
Members of Warwick based choir recognised for their long-term dedication

They have a combined total of 120 years choir service.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Three members of a choir based in Warwick have been recognised for their long-term dedication.

On July 17, the Two Castles Male Voice Choir performed a concert at Galanos House in Southam, which is a Royal British Legion care home.

Three members of the Two Castles Male Voice Choir were recently presented long service certificates and gifts by Lady Willoughby de Broke. Together they have a combined total of 120 years choir service. Left shows Brian Caley, top right shows Roger Mills, and bottom right shows Les Austin. Photos suppliedThree members of the Two Castles Male Voice Choir were recently presented long service certificates and gifts by Lady Willoughby de Broke. Together they have a combined total of 120 years choir service. Left shows Brian Caley, top right shows Roger Mills, and bottom right shows Les Austin. Photos supplied
Three members of the Two Castles Male Voice Choir were recently presented long service certificates and gifts by Lady Willoughby de Broke. Together they have a combined total of 120 years choir service. Left shows Brian Caley, top right shows Roger Mills, and bottom right shows Les Austin. Photos supplied
At the end of the concert the choir’s president, Lady Willoughby De Broke, presented long service certificates and gifts to three of of the members.

The members who received the certificates were Roger Mills, Les Austin and Brian Caley.

Together the three of them have a combined total of 120 years choir service and they are all still singing as tenors with the choir.

The choir was previously known as The Royal Naval Association MVC before becoming the Two Castles Male Voice Choir in 2018.

The choir, also affiliated to Warwick – A Singing Town, moved to St Nicholas Church in 2021 where rehearsals are held weekly.

For more information go to: https://www.twocastlesmvc.org.uk/

