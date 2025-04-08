Mental health project in Warwick district aiming to help new mums secures funding for three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mental health project which runs groups in the Warwick district that aims to help new mothers has secured funding for three years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Matrescence, which is currently based in Kenilworth, has secured the funding after a successful pilot in 2024.

Funded by Guiding Light Investments and supported by The Parenting Project, which is also based in Kenilworth, the group aims to help mothers who are six to 12 months post-partum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Matrescence, which is currently based in Kenilworth, has secured the funding after a successful pilot in 2024. Photo supplied

Helen Davies, psychotherapist and Project Matrescence lead, said: “Becoming a mother, or matrescence, is a unique time of change in a person’s life, affecting every part of their experience; physical, psychological, social, economic and existential.

“Mothers can feel unprepared for this impact due to a lack of information, support, stigma, or idealised notions of motherhood.

"We know that community support, psychoeducation, open and shared conversations around the realities of motherhood, and its individual impact, are incredibly helpful.

"These interventions can proactively diminish feelings of isolation and failure which can compound an already challenging time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Matrescence was piloted at the Kenilworth Centre last autumn with mothers attending from the Kenilworth and Leamington area.

It is a six-week programme of groups of up to 12 participants who take part in themed group discussions and activities such as clay-work, drawing, collage, journalling and poetry is also encouraged.

The group also provides a free onsite creche.

Helen said the project now aims to support more than 200 mothers and their families across the three years and aims to run six groups annually and for free in various locations around Warwickshire including in Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick.

Elaine Johnston, CEO of The Parenting Project, said: “We are delighted to be involved in a programme which focuses on active promotion and preventative interventions for mothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both promotion and prevention can reduce physical and psychological distress and maintain human and financial resources for individuals, families, the health system and beyond.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Guiding Light Investments for giving us this opportunity.”

Louise Gouldsborough, director of philanthropy for Guiding Light Investments, added: “The pilot feedback demonstrated just how much of a positive impact this project can have on mothers. We are so pleased to support its growth and enable it to reach more mothers locally”.