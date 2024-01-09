Met Office weather: Freezing temperatures expected this week - Warwickshire residents and drivers urged to be careful

There will also be several warm hub locations across the county.

With colder weather forecast over the coming days, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking residents stay safe.

Anticipating temperatures dropping below freezing in Warwickshire this week, there is an increased risk of ice, making driving more challenging.

Temperatures are set to fall below freezing in Warwickshire

Drivers are being advised to cautious and drive to the weather conditions, as stopping distances on icy roads can be ten times greater than on dry roads.

Residents with an electric blanket, are also being asked to check is fully works before use and that there’s no signs of damage such as frayed cables or scorch marks.

For those relying on open fires for warmth, the fire service recommends a fire guard to prevent sparks from hot embers.

Electric heaters should be also kept away from curtains and flammable materials and should never be used for drying clothes.

During this period of colder weather, residents are also being urged to check in with elderly or vulnerable family members or neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm.

Several locations, including libraries, record offices, and community-led warm hubs, are also available across the county.

Residents are welcome to attend alone or with family and friends to have a safe and warm place to spend time.

Warwickshire County Councillor, portfolio holder for community safety and fire, Andy Crump said: “With freezing temperatures around the corner, the safety of our residents is our primary concern. It’s important that we look out for ourselves and others to remain safe, warm, and well.

“As roads become icy, the risk of collisions increases so please drive carefully and don’t forget to leave extra time for your journey.

“Make sure you are keeping yourself safe while warming up your home – make sure chimneys are clean and free of debris, use fireguards to prevent embers sparking out of the fireplace and if you are using electric heaters, keep them away from furniture, curtains, or anything flammable.