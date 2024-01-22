Tickets are on sale for the three day festival.

The Midlands Air Festival will once again be returning to south Warwickshire later this year.

From May 31 to June 2, the event will fill the skies with classic jet fighters, vintage aircraft, hot air balloons, helicopters and aerobatics when it returns to the Ragley Hall Estate.

Midlands Air show, 2021. Photo by Paulbox Please credit paulbox©

New to this year’s festival is the F86 Sabre jet fighter from France and four aircraft from the Flying Bulls collection based in Salzburg, Austria.

The B25 medium WW2 bomber will be accompanied by the P38 ‘fork tail devil’ heavy fighter.

The event also will feature helicopter displays of the Flying Bulls BO105C – showcasing an aerobatics display, including flying completely upside down.

The DC6 four engine 1950’s airliner is also due to appear, which organisers say will be the largest aircraft to appear at the festival.

Returning to the event will be the SAAB Draken fighter jet, and joining from Coventry airport, will be the Vampire jet fighter. More Warbirds too in the shape of the immaculate Spitfire and P51 Mustang from the Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight.

There will also be an aerial circus component, with the Guinness record breaking AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers team performing, as well as the Turbulent Team bursting balloons, throwing flour bombs and flying under limbo poles, down to just three feet off the ground.

Also returning will be The Gyrocopter and Noddy planes of the Mono team.

Across the three days of the festival, there will nearly 200 hot air balloons on display – including Bluemli the Alpine cow from Switzerland and Dolly the Sheep.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival flying director, said: “It is such a pleasure to announce the return of Midlands Air Festival with the promise of bringing even more to this year’s event.

"As an established, annual event and one of the largest air shows in the UK, we pride ourselves in creating the very best line up with returning favourites and stunning new air displays, alongside the largest annual hot air balloon gathering in Europe.

“For us, it is about making an event that captures the interest of those new to air shows whilst offering the keen enthusiast something they rarely get to witness or experience.”