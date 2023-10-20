Midlands thriller author to sign copies of his new book at Kenilworth Books next weekend

The F-Word Reality Show is Chris Westlake’s fifth novel. He will be signing copies of the book and his other releases at the shop in Talisman Square on Saturday October 28 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

An award-winning Midlands thriller author will be signing copies of his new book at Kenilworth Books next weekend.

The F-Word Reality Show is Chris Westlake’s fifth novel – it tells the story of 50 seemingly random individuals who are given the opportunity to appear in a reality show to be aired to millions of viewers across the world.

As the days pass and the events unfold, contestants realise that nothing is as it seems and there is nowhere to hide.

Chris Westlake with his new book The F-Word Reality Show.

He will be signing copies of the book and his other releases at the shop in Talisman Square on Saturday October 28 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Chris, a father of two who writes in his spare time while working full time, has now published five books over the last ten years he first started out as a novelist.

His book Welsh Lessons was awarded first place in the Global Short Story Award and The Heatwave of 76 won the Stringybark Short Story Award.

He said: “Kenilworth Books does sterling work with these book signing events.

"They provide a fantastic opportunity for writers to meet with local readers.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting readers and making some connections.