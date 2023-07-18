Military museum in Warwick hosting children's art competition as part of summer programme of activities

The museum hopes to have a montage of soldiers in the landscape scene.

A military museum in Warwick will be hosting a children’s art competition as part of its summer programme of activities.

The Fusilier Museum will be launching the competition, which has been designed by local artist Chris Tipping, on July 29 – which the museum is also calling ‘Fusilier Fun Day’.

Professional illustrator, Chris Tipping, has created a giant backdrop dotted with examples of soldiers of the regiment throughout its 350-year history. history. As part of the admission into the museum, young people will be invited to create their own cut-out soldiers of any period of the regiment to be added to the landscape. Photo by Gill Fletcher

On July 29, the museum will also have a stall at Warwick market run by volunteers and members of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment Reenactment Group telling Second World War stories and showing objects.

At the same time, in the museum there will be activities, displays, trails, and quizzes.

By the end of the summer holiday, the museum hopes to have a montage of soldiers from the Sixth of Foot, Royal Warwickshire Regiment and Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Entries will also be judged, and prizes given to artists in three age categories: six and under, 11 and under and 12 and over.

John Rice, chair of trustees of the Mmuseum said: “Following the success of our February and Easter art competitions we know there are plenty of fantastic young artists out there to compete in the museum’s exciting new art challenge where there are prizes to be won.