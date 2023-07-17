Warwick Folk Festival is returning to the town next week - here's what happening

With just over a week to go, the organisers of Warwick Folk Festival say they are gearing up for its ‘most successful festival yet’.

The 43rd Warwick Folk Festival will feature more than 80 artists when it returns to Castle Park from Thursday July 27 to Sunday July 30.

The Warwick Folk Festival site in 2022. Photo by Alex Harvey

The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe takes place in the town centre with free concerts, sessions, and dance displays from the Friday evening until Sunday.

The festival kicks off on the Thursday with ‘This is the Kit’ who will be performing at the festival for the first time.

Residents in Leamington and Warwick, along with many key workers, can attend the event at a discount price.

People living in the CV34 Warwick postcode have previously been allowed in at a cheaper rate but, in a move designed to help more local music fans struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, the CV31 and CV32 postcodes have now been added.

One of the stages at the Warwick Folk Festival in 2022. Photo by Alex Harvey

Other headline acts performing over the weekend include; Ellie Gowers, Mànran, Chris Wood, Miranda Sykes, Michael McGoldrick & Family, O’Hooley & Tidow, festival patron Will Pound and Tim Edey, Suntou Susso, Benji Kirkpatrick & The Excess and Dominie Hooper.

Dick Dixon, festival director said: “We are gearing up for a spectacular festival. If you haven’t booked tickets yet, then I strongly urge you to do.

"With many superb headline acts and something for everyone, the festival promises to be a fantastic fun-filled four-day weekend of first-class entertainment for all tastes and ages”.

Last year the festival moved to its new location, next to Warwick Castle, which meant all the venues and camping were on one site.

This year the organisers say they have improved the lay-out of the festival to reduce the noise between venues and ensure the crafters and traders are more central.

Those with limited mobility can also use new electric buggies to travel around the site and the organisers have increased the availability of hot drink stalls.

There will also be concerts, sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances, or full-on gigs.

A free and scheduled shuttle bus will also be laid on to take visitors from the site into the town.

