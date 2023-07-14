Register
Ten things for families to do in South Warwickshire over the summer holidays

More than half of our suggestions would cost less than £10 per person.
By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST

A list of ten family attractions to keep the kids occupied during the school summer holidays has been put together by south Warwickshire’s tourism body, Shakespeare’s England.

More than half of suggestions would cost less than £10 per head.

On the list are Warwick Castle, with its lost of summer shows and events, and Kenilworth Castle which will host a Grand Medieval Joust weekend at the end of July.

Kenilworth CastleKenilworth Castle
Restaurant review: a lively taste of Thailand at Rosa's Thai in Leamington

For Warwick Castle events and tickets visit https://www.warwick-castle.com/ and for Kenilworth visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/events/

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new exhibition exploring the future of the car.

Book in advance online at www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk.

Classic cars at The Heritage Motor Centre in Gaydon.Classic cars at The Heritage Motor Centre in Gaydon.
Tickets cost £40 for two adults and two children when booked in advance.

For more details about what’s at the museum, click here https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/30th-anniversary-celebration

Stratford Butterfly Farm is inviting youngsters to handle mini beasts and come face to face with a spectacled caiman between July 22 and September 3.

Tickets cost £27.50 for two adults and two children when booked online.

https://www.butterflyfarm.co.uk/attraction/news/here-comes-summer

Fairy Dell – an accessible play area featuring 20-foot-high mushrooms, interactive games and tunnels – is now open at Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton.

Admission into Fairytale Farm – which includes entry into Fairy Dell – starts from £7.19 per person when booked online via www.fairytalefarm.co.uk while under-2s and carers are free.

The Shakespaw Cat Café, in Stratford, houses needy kitties whilst enabling animal lovers who are unable to keep their own pets - or may not want the responsibility - to interact with cats.

Ninety-minute slots are available for £6 per person excluding food and drink, and need to be booked online in advance by visiting https://shakespawcatcafe.com/booking/ - this is for over-tens only.

Families can enrol in Jester School in a medieval guildhall and experience Tudor history brought to life at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry.

Living History’ sessions will be held in the medieval kitchen every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer holidays.

The 700-year-old Grade-1 listed heritage venue avoided Luftwaffe bombing raids in World War Two and reopened last summer following a £5.5m restoration.

For more information and prices, which start from £5 per child, visit: https://stmarysguildhall-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173628708/events/428500469

Visitors can embark on a new puzzle-themed pirate adventure at Magic Alley in Stratford.

Recommended for those aged six and over.

The event runs from July 26 until September 4, tickets cost £5 per person on weekdays when booked in advance (plus booking fee).

Walk-in and weekend ticket prices are £7 per person.

For more information visit http://magicalleystratford.com/events/

On weekends throughout July and August, the RSC’s outdoor theatre The Dell in Stratford will host a range of student, community and semi-professional productions.

The shows range from The Tempest and Macbeth, through to A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Taming Of The Shrew among others, and the full line-up can be viewed at https://www.rsc.org.uk/events/the-dell

No booking is required.

Visitors are invited to bring their own food, chairs or blankets.

