Military museum in Warwick is looking for volunteers ahead of its reopening - can you help?

The museum, which was formerly based at St John’s House in the town, has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pageant House in Warwick. Photo by Leamington Courier

A museum in Warwick is on the lookout for new volunteers to join its team when it re-opens its doors to visitors next month.

The Fusiliers Museum, which was formerly based at St John’s House in the town for more than 60 years, has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The planned exterior of the new museum site. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Following a redevelopment, it will re-open in its new location on the first floor of Pageant House in Jury Street on Thursday December 8.

With the launch just weeks away the team at the new museum are calling out for volunteers to help them in a variety of areas either on an infrequent or more regular basis.

Advertisement

A range of roles are available across the museum including interacting with visitors, collections work, learning and engagement activity, marketing and PR, day-to-day finance, and events management.

Chris Kirby, general manager of The Fusilier Museum, said: “Volunteers have been and will continue to play an integral part in the running of the museum.

Advertisement

"We simply wouldn’t be where we are today without them so for the new museum to thrive, we need our current pool and new volunteers to get involved and be part of our journey.

"Whether you’re looking for work experience, a pastime, a community to join, or perhaps you just love history and want to learn more, we would love to hear from you.”

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to get involved should email: [email protected]

The Fusilier Museum, Warwick is home to the collections of 6th Foot The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

Advertisement

It spans almost 350 years of the Royal Warwickshire’s history, from its inception in 1674 right through to the Fusiliers of today including stories from more recent conflicts in Northern Ireland, The Balkans and Afghanistan.