Millions of viewers watched Kenilworth choir sing at the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Singers from a Kenilworth choir performed at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last night.

The singers from Pop Voices were part of the mass choir at the event at the Alexander Stadium, which was televised worldwide.

The Pop Voices choir meets on Wednesday evenings at Clinton Primary School and was formed in 2013 by director Anya Small.

Members of the Pop Voices choir at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Picture submitted.

It now has around 300 members with classes also in Shirley, Balsall Common, Wroxall, Wootton Wawen, and Redditch.

The Kenilworth singers from the group were able to keep singing during the COVID lockdown via Zoom and, once the restrictions eased, met socially distanced in an undercover car park in the town until they were able to return to indoor sessions.