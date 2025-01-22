Mini owned by singer Chris Rea to be listed in Warwickshire auction in aid of domestic abuse charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-of-a-kind car owned by music legend Chris Rea is going under the hammer in Warwickshire to raise funds for charity.

The 1989 Rover Mini Thirty, converted to electric power after BMW Mini commissioned it for the singer, features a plaque engraved with Chris’ signature and a power unit containing lyrics from his hit song Driving Home for Christmas, displayed in a 45rpm vinyl disc-style design.

Iconic Auctioneers, which are based in Ashorne, will sell the car in a dedicated collections and competition car sale at Race Retro in Stoneleigh Park on February 22.

A one-of-a-kind car owned by music legend Chris Rea is going under the hammer to raise funds for charity. Photo supplied by Refuge

Entries for the auction are welcome until 24 January.

Money raised from the auction listing will be going towards the domestic abuse charity Refuge. Iconic Auctioneers will also be donating all of its associated fees to the charity.

Chris said: "I’m incredibly proud to see this Mini, which holds such personal significance, being auctioned for such a vital cause.

"Driving Home for Christmas has always been a special song for me, and to know that the proceeds from this car will go towards supporting those affected by domestic abuse gives it even more meaning.

The car up for auction. Photo by Alan Kenny

"It’s a privilege to be part of this collaboration with Refuge, and I hope it helps raise both awareness and much-needed funds for the charity’s life-changing work."

The legendary singer-songwriter penned Driving Home for Christmas during a difficult journey home in a different Mini on Christmas Eve 1978.

His wife, Joan, drove for the five-hour journey from Abbey Road Studios in London to their then home in Middlesbrough, which was accompanied by heavy snow and ‘top-to-toe’ tailbacks.

As a result, BMW-MINI launched a winter advertising campaign in 2021 based around the song and its backstory, encouraging Mini owners worldwide to produce their own videos to it, which led to a very successful and memorable marketing programme.

Chris Rea inside the mini. Photo supplied by Refuge

In recognition of Chris' contribution to this, the company commissioned Mini Sport and Recharged Heritage to locate a suitable ‘classic’ Mini and work their magic, converting and future-proofing it to full electric power courtesy of Fellten in Bristol. It was then unveiled and presented to Chris at Abbey Road Studios in February 2023.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive of Refuge, said: "Chris Rea’s generous donation, alongside the support of Iconic Auctioneers, is a truly heart warming gesture that will make a significant impact in helping us continue our vital work to provide life-saving support to those experiencing domestic abuse.

"The lucky buyer will not only be purchasing a beautiful and unique car, but they will also be offering hope to the thousands of women and children we support every day, through our emergency accommodation, community services and National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

"We’re incredibly excited to see how well the auction goes and hope that people are encouraged to dig deep for this important cause."

The plaque with Chris' signature. Photo supplied by Refuge

In-person viewing of the vehicle, which carries a guide price of £30,000 to £35,000, will be available at the auction venue on February 21.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 01926 691141 or go to: https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/