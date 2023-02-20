Miniatura is a show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together.

A show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together will return to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington next month

Thousands of miniatures will be on display at Miniatura at the show grounds on Saturday and Sunday March 18 and 19.

The last Miniatura show to take place at the venue in October last year was a great success.

Visitors to a Miniatura show chat to Alexandra Blythe of Mayhem Magic. Picture supplied.

Event organiser, Andy Hopwood, said "the response to moving here was overwhelmingly positive.

"This venue provides the ideal space for our community which in turn contributes to an amazing atmosphere.

"We now have the best of both worlds with a functional space in a beautiful, easily accessible location."

Dee-Daw Designs at a Miniatura Show. Picture supplied.

Stoneleigh’s account director Lynn Gardner added: "We’re thrilled that Miniatura is returning to our venue.

"We cannot wait to see what's in store for this next show."