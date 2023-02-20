Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Miniatures show comes to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington next month

Miniatura is a show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together.

By Oliver Williams
2 minutes ago

A show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together will return to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington next month

Thousands of miniatures will be on display at Miniatura at the show grounds on Saturday and Sunday March 18 and 19.

The last Miniatura show to take place at the venue in October last year was a great success.

Most Popular
Visitors to a Miniatura show chat to Alexandra Blythe of Mayhem Magic. Picture supplied.

Event organiser, Andy Hopwood, said "the response to moving here was overwhelmingly positive.

"This venue provides the ideal space for our community which in turn contributes to an amazing atmosphere.

"We now have the best of both worlds with a functional space in a beautiful, easily accessible location."

Read More
Warwick's annual pancake races set to return - but with a new date this year
Dee-Daw Designs at a Miniatura Show. Picture supplied.

Stoneleigh’s account director Lynn Gardner added: "We’re thrilled that Miniatura is returning to our venue.

"We cannot wait to see what's in store for this next show."

https://miniatura.co.uk/tickets/

Rugby Miniaturists at a Miniatura show. Picture supplied.
Leamington