A show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together will return to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington next month
Thousands of miniatures will be on display at Miniatura at the show grounds on Saturday and Sunday March 18 and 19.
The last Miniatura show to take place at the venue in October last year was a great success.
Event organiser, Andy Hopwood, said "the response to moving here was overwhelmingly positive.
"This venue provides the ideal space for our community which in turn contributes to an amazing atmosphere.
"We now have the best of both worlds with a functional space in a beautiful, easily accessible location."
Stoneleigh’s account director Lynn Gardner added: "We’re thrilled that Miniatura is returning to our venue.
"We cannot wait to see what's in store for this next show."