Miniatures show returns to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington soon
A show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together will return to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington at the end of this month.
Thousands of miniatures will be on display at Miniatura at the show grounds on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1 from 10am to 4pm on both days.
The event will include more than 100 craftspeople showing thousands of handmade miniatures.
Organiser Andy Hopwood said: “The lasting appeal of miniatures, dolls houses and models has never been more in the spotlight than in the last few years.
"With shows like the Great Big Tiny Design Challenge (UK) and Best In Miniature (Canada) enjoying huge audiences worldwide, more people on social media are also discovering the beauty of miniatures and Miniatura has become the perfect place for you to find the very latest trends in miniatures to inspire and capture the imagination.”