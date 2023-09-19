Miniatura is a show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A show for dolls house collectors and other miniaturists to get together will return to Stoneleigh Park near Leamington at the end of this month.

Thousands of miniatures will be on display at Miniatura at the show grounds on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1 from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will include more than 100 craftspeople showing thousands of handmade miniatures.

Leamington miniature maker Kitten Von Mew. Picture supplied.

Organiser Andy Hopwood said: “The lasting appeal of miniatures, dolls houses and models has never been more in the spotlight than in the last few years.