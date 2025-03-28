Models from three generations of family will be on catwalk at Leamington charity fashion show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women from three generations of the same family will be strutting the catwalk at the annual Bodies & Co charity fashion show at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next week.

Libby Robinson, her mother Lisa and maternal grandmother Marie Hughes-Price will join some 50 models, aged between two and 80 years, showcasing clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops on Thursday April 3 and Friday April 4.

They will be among 100 volunteer models, choreographers, dressers and stage hands whose combined efforts through the years have raised well over £500,000 for charities.

Organisers say Friday night is already a 600-seater sell out but tickets are still available for Thursday.

Libby Robinson, her mother Lisa and maternal grandmother Marie Hughes-Price will be on the catwalk at the Bodies & Co Charity Fashion Show in Leamington on April 4 and 5. Picture supplied.

“It’s all very exciting,” said Lisa, who was a model in her teens and twenties, then started flying as cabin crew in the 1990s and this year celebrates 25 years with British Airways.

“We’ve had lots of rehearsals and I can’t wait for the three of us to be on the catwalk together.

“My daughter Libby is a student at Warwickshire College and mum, who turns 80 this year, used to run her own company in Coventry, Norbet Scaffolding – so we’re expecting plenty of support.”

Jenni Fuller, the show’s director, said: “I think what they’re doing is marvellous in helping us support Cancer Research, Samaritans and the Gap Community Centre in Warwick."

“There’ll be something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers and men and women in sizes from eight to 18.”

Tickets for Thursday, and any returns for Friday’s show, cost £16 and can be bought either at the door or from Jenni Fuller on 0787 346 0185 or [email protected]