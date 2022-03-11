More help needed to get supplies from Leamington to Ukraine as aid appeal continues

More help is needed to get supplies from Leamington to Ukraine as part of the ongoing aid appeal in the town.

The Polish Centre still has a large amount of donations stored at the Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyyah Mosque in the town and organisers are appealing for volunteers to load them into van or lorry on Saturday morning (March 12) from 9am.

Harbury Lane Army Surplus is still accepting donations and has joined forces with the Polish Centre to open a warehouse which, according to organisers, is set to become the second largest drop-off point of its type in the UK.

A poster from the Polish Centre appealing for volunteers to help with the loading of donations into a van or lorry for the victims of war in Ukraine. This will take place at the on Saturday (March 12) from 9am.

As things stand, the Polish Centre is not accepting any more donations until the warehouse is fully up and running soon.

Dawid Kozlowski, who is one of the organisers of the Polish Centre's appeal, said: "The Sisters of the Congregation of St Joseph in Ukraine have asked me to send food to them.

"Supply chains in Ukraine are broken and shops are empty.

"We are hoping to source food in Poland from the distribution centers of The Order of Malta or The Red Cross and using our contacts in Poland to deliver needed supplies to Ukraine.

"The cost of sending a van to Poland is about £1,000 and the cost of HGV is about £5000."

Cash and bank transfer donations can be made to the Polish Centre's charity account

The details for this are:

PCM Leamington Spa

Sort code: 30-94-57

Account number: 00723009

For more information about the Polish Centre's appeal visit www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamingtonLeamington FC will be holding a collection to support Ukranian people during half-time at its home game against Hereford on Saturday.

To speak to Simon at the army surplus store call 07931 644617