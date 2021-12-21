More than 200 dedications made to loved ones on Warwick's Lights of Love tree

More than 200 dedications have been made to loved ones on Warwick' s Lights of Love tree.

The annual Lights of Love campaign has been organised by Warwick Rotary Club, in association with the Town Council and raises money for the Mayors' charities and Myton Hospices.

Last year's appeal raised £2,000 for the good causes.

The tree, which is in the market square, will be staying up until January 3.

Names of those remembered on the tree are shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: www.warwickrotary.org.uk After that the cards will remain in the tourist information centre office, which is in Jury Street, for a week before being shredded.