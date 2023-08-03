Dates have been confirmed for next year’ event

Thousands of people flocked to Warwick last week for the annual Warwick Folk Festival.

The 43rd festival, which took place from July 27 to 30, attracted more than 30,000 people who attended a range of events over the four days, which organisers say brought in around £500,000 of business to the local economy.

The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, cutting the ribbon to open the festival. Photo by Sheila Thackwray

80 artists performed during the festival along with many fringe events in the town centre.

Dick Dixon, festival director said: "We are delighted with the success of the Festival which attracted huge numbers.

"Everything ran smoothly, and with the sun shining most of the time, it was great to see so many families and visitors with big smiles on their faces soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying a fantastic range of musical acts and events”.

Next year’s Warwick Folk Festival will take place from July 25 to July 28 2024.