Register
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

More than 30,000 people attend Warwick Folk Festival's 43rd event

Dates have been confirmed for next year’ event
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Thousands of people flocked to Warwick last week for the annual Warwick Folk Festival.

Read More
In Pictures: Warwick Folk Festival's Morris Dancer procession returns to town ce...

The 43rd festival, which took place from July 27 to 30, attracted more than 30,000 people who attended a range of events over the four days, which organisers say brought in around £500,000 of business to the local economy.

The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, cutting the ribbon to open the festival. Photo by Sheila ThackwrayThe Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, cutting the ribbon to open the festival. Photo by Sheila Thackwray
The Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, cutting the ribbon to open the festival. Photo by Sheila Thackwray

80 artists performed during the festival along with many fringe events in the town centre.

Dick Dixon, festival director said: "We are delighted with the success of the Festival which attracted huge numbers.

"Everything ran smoothly, and with the sun shining most of the time, it was great to see so many families and visitors with big smiles on their faces soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying a fantastic range of musical acts and events”.

Next year’s Warwick Folk Festival will take place from July 25 to July 28 2024.

Some super early bird tickets have been released at: www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk