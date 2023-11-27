More than 400 trees to be planted in villages near Warwick as part of National Tree Week

Warwick District Council is marking National Tree Week with an invitation to residents of Rowington and Hampton Magna to join community tree planting events taking place in their villages.

Now in its 50th year, National Tree Week (November 25 to December 3) is the UK’s annual tree celebration, when the conservation sector, volunteer groups and tree-lovers the join together to mark the start of the tree planting season.

Since 2022 the Heart of England Forest has been collaborating with Warwick District Council on the ‘Trees Call to Action Project’.

Most recently the project team has been working with Rowington and Budbrooke Parish Councils to get more than 400 trees each from the Woodland Trust, which will be planted at Rowington Playing Field on Sunday December 3 and Montgomery Avenue Park in Hampton Magna on Saturday December 9.

The residents and visitors are being invited to join volunteers and staff from the Heart of England Forest at each event.

As well as encouraging the community to plant trees, during National Tree Week the district council is putting the spotlight on the initiatives being undertaken by their green spaces team and partners to increase biodiversity on public owned land as well as schemes to improve green infrastructure.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, Councillor Will Roberts said: “National Tree Week is a great opportunity not only to focus on how and where we can invest in planting more trees and hedgerows, but also to remind ourselves of the importance of trees in supporting wildlife, improving our health and reducing our carbon footprint.”