More than 500 bags of litter collected by Warwick McDonald's volunteers so far this year

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2024, 12:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of staff from Warwick’s McDonald’s have collected more than 500 bags of litter so far this year.

Crew members from the Emscote Road site, which is owned and operated by franchisee Dawood Ibtehsam, go out three times a week in Warwick and Leamington to clean up the local areas.

Read More
'I tried open water swimming in idyllic Warwickshire location and it was love at...

So far this year, the team has covered over 1,000 miles and collected more than 500 bags of litter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Crew members from the McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick’s Emscote Road, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee, Dawood Ibtehsam, go out three times a week in Warwick and Leamington to clean up the local areas. Photo suppliedCrew members from the McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick’s Emscote Road, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee, Dawood Ibtehsam, go out three times a week in Warwick and Leamington to clean up the local areas. Photo supplied
Crew members from the McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick’s Emscote Road, which is owned and operated by local Franchisee, Dawood Ibtehsam, go out three times a week in Warwick and Leamington to clean up the local areas. Photo supplied

Dawood Ibtehsam said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, week in week out.

"They ensure the local areas we all enjoy are clear of litter, making them a better and brighter place for all those that live here.

"As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK, we continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour.”

Related topics:McDonald'sLeamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice