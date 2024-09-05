More than 500 bags of litter collected by Warwick McDonald's volunteers so far this year
Crew members from the Emscote Road site, which is owned and operated by franchisee Dawood Ibtehsam, go out three times a week in Warwick and Leamington to clean up the local areas.
So far this year, the team has covered over 1,000 miles and collected more than 500 bags of litter.
Dawood Ibtehsam said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, week in week out.
"They ensure the local areas we all enjoy are clear of litter, making them a better and brighter place for all those that live here.
"As McDonald’s celebrates its 50th year in the UK, we continue to put people at the very heart of what we do, and this is just one example of our dedication to being a good neighbour.”