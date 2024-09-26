More than 70 tonnes of fly-tipped waste collected across Warwick district in just three months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 70 tonnes of fly-tipped waste has been collected across the Warwick district by a council enforcement team in just three months.

The team at idverde, which started in June, deal with fly-tips – reducing the amount of time it takes to clear the waste by identifying them before they’re reported to the council.

Warwick District Council says this “helps to prevent further waste being fly-tipped in the same location” and that “where a fly-tip is under investigation by the team, the waste will be wrapped in a special tape that notifies residents that the council is aware and investigating the matter”.

Warwick District Council said that where a fly-tip is under investigation by the team, the waste will be wrapped in a special tape that notifies residents that the council is aware and investigating. Photo by Warwick District Council

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “We know that fly-tipping is a concern and frustration for residents, impacting our neighbourhoods, creating a hazard for wildlife and posing a significant health and safety issue.

"Our new dedicated unit has been established to address these concerns, and it’s great to see the effect they’re already having when it comes to dealing with fly-tipping.

“Whilst collecting fly-tips earlier they are also helping investigate to find out who is responsible.

"This has already led to several fixed penalty notices being issued and whilst we would prefer not to give out any penalty notices, the message is clear – fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Warwick District.”

Pictured, left to right: Stephen Ranford, operational delivery manager at idverde; Councillor Will Roberts; officers from Warwick District Council’s waste education and enforcement team. Photo by Warwick District Council.

The team is also investigating refuse sacks and waste left by litter bins.

The council added: “Street litter bins are for minimal waste while people are out to reduce littering; regrettably, persistent dumping of waste next to them may result in these bins being removed completely.”

For information on reporting fly-tipping and waste go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20465/rubbish_waste_and_recycling/1910/waste_enforcement