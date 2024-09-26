Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters have come together to create a fabulous new mural in a Leamington suburb.

Around 20 of the youngsters from Lillington Youth Centre worked with BRINK Contemporary Arts over the summer to create the mural on a wall at Crown Way nearby.

They led the design process, getting feedback from the local community about what they wanted the mural to represent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although there were a few challenges, such as working during the summer holidays when some young people were away, the team worked hard to make it happen.

The new mural at Crown Way in Lillington with some of the team who put it together. Picture supplied.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “As a child friendly county, it is brilliant to see young people taking the lead on such a creative project that not only builds their skills but also gives something positive back to their community.

"The new mural is a fantastic reflection of the energy and talent of Lillington’s young people, and I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved.”