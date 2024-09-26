Young people create fabulous new community mural in Leamington suburb
Around 20 of the youngsters from Lillington Youth Centre worked with BRINK Contemporary Arts over the summer to create the mural on a wall at Crown Way nearby.
They led the design process, getting feedback from the local community about what they wanted the mural to represent.
Although there were a few challenges, such as working during the summer holidays when some young people were away, the team worked hard to make it happen.
Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “As a child friendly county, it is brilliant to see young people taking the lead on such a creative project that not only builds their skills but also gives something positive back to their community.
"The new mural is a fantastic reflection of the energy and talent of Lillington’s young people, and I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved.”