Young people create fabulous new community mural in Leamington suburb

By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:19 BST
Youngsters have come together to create a fabulous new mural in a Leamington suburb.

Around 20 of the youngsters from Lillington Youth Centre worked with BRINK Contemporary Arts over the summer to create the mural on a wall at Crown Way nearby.

They led the design process, getting feedback from the local community about what they wanted the mural to represent.

Although there were a few challenges, such as working during the summer holidays when some young people were away, the team worked hard to make it happen.

The new mural at Crown Way in Lillington with some of the team who put it together. Picture supplied.The new mural at Crown Way in Lillington with some of the team who put it together. Picture supplied.
The new mural at Crown Way in Lillington with some of the team who put it together. Picture supplied.
Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “As a child friendly county, it is brilliant to see young people taking the lead on such a creative project that not only builds their skills but also gives something positive back to their community.

"The new mural is a fantastic reflection of the energy and talent of Lillington’s young people, and I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved.”

