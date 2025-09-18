More than £15k in grant funding paid to charities by Leamington Town Council

More than £15,000 has been shared between 11 charities and organisations by Leamington Town Council in its latest round of community grant funding.

The Town Council holds three rounds of community grant awards each year in June, September, and December.

The grants, of up to £2,000 per award, are available to non-profit organisations and groups to assist with specific projects.

The Esther Project’s ‘Patchwork Cape’ showcase was a project which benefitted from a community funding grant from Leamington Town Council this year. Picture supplied.

This was the second round of grants awarded for 2025.

In this round, the council allocated just over £15,000 to worthy community activities which, combined with the June awards, brings the funding this year so far to almost £32,000.

The grants, for this round, were given for a wide range of projects to benefit the local Leamington community including:

1st /6th Leamington Scout Group for camp crafting activities.

for camp crafting activities. Belvedere CIC for its forthcoming Blue and Yellow (Ukraine) Exhibition.

for its forthcoming Blue and Yellow (Ukraine) Exhibition. Beyond the Bump for its coffee mornings.

for its coffee mornings. Holy Trinity Church for a project focused on enhancing the acoustics in the church hall.

for a project focused on enhancing the acoustics in the church hall. New Chapters providing essential furniture for its group room.

providing essential furniture for its group room. Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club for a septic tank replacement.

for a septic tank replacement. The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa to help raise awareness of its work.

to help raise awareness of its work. Sonrisa Arts CIC for performance and creative dance and music workshops aimed at early years children.

for performance and creative dance and music workshops aimed at early years children. The Autism & ADHD Advocates CIC for a series of four two-hour workshops providing support for families affected by autism and ADHD.

for a series of four two-hour workshops providing support for families affected by autism and ADHD. The Friendship Project to support disadvantaged children through volunteer friendships.

to support disadvantaged children through volunteer friendships. The Myton Hospices for providing wellbeing services for patients and carers in Leamington.

The deadline for the final 2025 round of the community grant funding is Friday December 5.

The Mayor Leamington, Cllr Ruggy Singh, said: “I’m delighted to have witnessed some wonderful outcomes from the town council’s community grant fund recently, including The Esther Project’s ‘Patchwork Cape’ showcase, which I had the pleasure of attending.

"It is fantastic to know that so many local projects are benefiting from this support for the people of Leamington.

"We now have one final round of funding available in 2025 and I encourage local community and voluntary groups who have not yet applied this year to take part."

More information about applying for grant funding is available on the town council’s website here https://tinyurl.com/5em234u3