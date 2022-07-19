More weather warnings for Warwickshire as temperatures set to soar up to 40°C today

More weather warnings have been issued for Warwickshire while temperatures look set to soar to 40°C in some places today (Tuesday July 19). Graphic by Met Office

There are two weather warnings still in place for the county today, a red warning and an amber warning for extreme heat.

According to the Met Office the temperature could reach 40°C in some parts of the county this afternoon.

At 2pm Kenilworth is anticipated to hit 40°C, Warwick is set to hit 40°C at around 3pm and Leamington and Rugby are due to hit the 39°C mark.

Despite the scorching conditions, the temperatures look set to drop overnight with Wednesday’s temperatures looking to be – at highest – around 24°C.

However there is now a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the county tomorrow. This is currently in place from 1pm to 9pm.