Red alert! Met Office issues extreme heat warning for Warwickshire next week

The Met Office has issued red warnings for extreme heat across Warwickshire on Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19) next week.

Temperatures are set to soar above 35c across the county and UK on Monday and Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A red warning means “An exceptional hot spell leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

The Met Office has issued a red warning for Warwickshire as temperatures are set to soar above 35c across the county and UK on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office has said it expects: “Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

"Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required

“High risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.

“Significantly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents

“Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”

Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday.

Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas.

This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.