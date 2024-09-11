More work set to take place ahead of the arrival of new Newbold Comyn bridge

Work is set to begin next week in preparation for the delivery of the new pedestrian and cycle bridge linking Radford Road and Newbold Comyn later this year. Photo by Google

Work is set to begin next week in preparation for the delivery of the new pedestrian and cycle bridge linking Radford Road and Newbold Comyn later this year.

Starting on September 16, a team of contractors will be undertaking piling works on site ahead of the construction of new bridge abutments.

It is expected that the new bridge will be craned in during November, following which the team will set about completing the new footpaths and landscaping works.

Since Warwick District Council closed the old bridge on safety grounds at the site last year, the authority has undertaken a lengthy process of consultation with the Environment Agency regarding the design of a replacement bridge and the timing of the works due to restrictions in place to protect fish during the breeding season.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “After a very long and complicated applications process, I am now delighted to say that it’s full steam ahead for local residents to get this vital access point reinstated.”

“Having seen the new designs I am confident in saying that it will have been worth the wait with people living, working and going to school in the surrounding area benefitting from a much-improved wider bridge suitable for both pedestrians and cyclists.”

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/radfordroadbridge