Work underway to install new pedestrian and cycle bridge between Radford Road and Newbold Comyn in Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since Warwick District Council closed the old bridge on safety grounds at the site last year, the authority has undertaken a lengthy process of consultation with the Environment Agency regarding the design of a replacement bridge and the timing of the works due to restrictions in place to protect fish during the breeding season.
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for Neighbourhood Services, said: “It’s been a long wait, but I’m delighted to say that we’re now making good progress and are on track to open an improved bridge, with a three-metre walkway, suitable for both cyclists and walkers later this year.”
The Radford Road car park will remain closed while the works to install the new bridge are in progress.
Pedestrians are advised to continue to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from the Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.
For more information visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/radfordroadbridge