Moreton Morrell College's popular lambing event launches competition for budding photographers

Melissa Dee Talbot-Hyde and her son Mason with farm manager Henry Dingle in 2019 after winning the photography competition. They are set to return to the event this year. Photo supplied

Visitors to a popular event are being invited to put their photography skills to the test and capture the first lambs of spring as part of a competition - and winners of the last contest will finally be welcomed to enjoy their prize.

Moreton Morrell College’s annual lambing and animals weekend is set to be held at WCG’s Nethermorton Farm on March 19 and 20, giving people to the opportunity to meet the new born lambs as they are welcomed to the world.

The college has now launched a photography competition and is inviting guests to share their cutest lamb pictures from the weekend on social media to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

The lambing and animals weekend will welcome visitors in-person once again after it was held virtually for two years due to Covid-19, and the winners of the last competition in 2019 are excited to visit the farm once again and enjoy their prize.

The winning photo was taken by Melissa Dee Talbot-Hyde of her son Mason with one of the new born lambs at the farm, and the pair were presented with a canvass of the photo and free tickets to the next event.

Melissa and her husband Matt as well as Mason, now aged eight, and Max, aged nine, are looking forward to seeing the event make a return.

Matt said: “Mason was just six-years-old at the last event and was so pleased that his photo won the competition – we still have the canvass now.

“Me and our other son Max were unable to attend the event in 2019, so it’s great that it’s back once again and that we’ll all be going as a family this year.

“The kids love animals and are already really excited to visit the farm. We’ll certainly be entering this year’s competition – you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

Those entering the 2022 competition are asked to post their photos on social media, tagging in the Moreton Morrell College Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and using the hashtag #mmlambs, with the deadline for entries being March 21.

The winner will once again be presented with a canvass of their photograph as well as a £50 gift voucher for The Falcon at Hatton, in Warwick.

The photographer in second place will receive a £25 Amazon gift voucher.

Peter Husband, Moreton Morrell College director, said: “We are delighted to not only launch our 2022 photography competition, but also prepare to welcome back our winners from 2019.

“Our Lambing and Animals weekend is an extremely popular event which provides visitors with an extremely special opportunity to meet the first lambs of spring, and the competition gives everyone with an even better reason to capture those moments.

“Melissa took a wonderful photo of Mason with one of our lambs in 2019, and we can’t wait to see this year’s entries.”

The lambing and animals weekend will be held from 10.30am to 4pm each day, and advance tickets are now available to purchase online priced £15 for a family ticket (two adults and two children), £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £3 for children. Those aged under two can go free.