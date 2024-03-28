Moreton Morrell parents launch petition over safety concerns of children crossing to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents of children at Moreton Morrell primary school have launched a petition over concerns about the pupils safely walking to school.

Longstanding School Crossing Patrol (SCP), also known as a lollipop man, Ron Cleeton retired just before the Easter holidays after more than ten years helping children to cross Moreton Morrell’s main road.

According to the parents, his retirement led to Warwickshire County Council withdrawing funding for his role, causing an outcry in the school community.

Parent Debbie Hall set up an online petition to try and persuade the council to reverse their decision.

She said: “The road is narrow with poor visibility due to hedges on both sides.

"It is extremely busy at school opening and closing times with students and staff accessing the nearby college, parents dropping off school pupils and general commuters.

"The road is used by multiple school buses, coaches and farm vehicles.

"The point at which the children cross is particularly vulnerable due to cars parked along the length of the narrow road.

"This is an accident waiting to happen and the council need to act now.”

Pupils at the school have also written letters to Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright about the issue.

One pupil said: “There are sharp bends either side of the school gate, making it impossible to see around.

"Young children could easily run into the busy road and a replacement SCP would keep everybody safe.

"Mr Cleeton is a crucial part of any school day and we would like a replacement to be as excellent as him.”

Sarah Eadon, headteacher at Moreton Morrell Primary School, added: “Ron’s services to school have been invaluable and he will be greatly missed.

"Our School Crossing Patrol is incredibly important in ensuring all of our pupils are able to access school safely.

"Any support that the local community can give us by signing the petition and helping to get our voices heard will be greatly appreciated.”

To see the petition go to: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/mgePetitionListDisplay.aspx

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "The School Crossing Patrol, at Moreton Morrell Primary School, is retiring at Easter, and in line with the RoSPA and Road Safety GB regulations a site assessment was therefore required.

"Warwickshire County Council (WCC) assess the crossings by completing a pedestrian and vehicle count.

"During this process the school is informed and are asked to raise awareness within the school community to ensure that the highest number of primary school aged children are actively using the crossing during the time that the assessment is undertaken.

"This assessment will indicate if the site meets the criteria for WCC to fund a patrol. If the criteria is met, the recruitment process to secure a patrol is then started.

"Following a thorough review of the assessment data, the Moreton Morrell crossing did not meet the criteria required for WCC to fund a School Crossing Patrol.

"Moreton Morrell Primary School has been contacted by the County Council's Road Safety Education and Safe and Active teams to discuss and implement training and educational opportunities to support the students and staff commuting to and from the school."

Sir Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam, added: “A number of parents have written to me to raise their concerns about the provision for a School Crossing Patrol outside Moreton Morrell CE Primary School.