A family celebrated winning a photography competition by returning to Moreton Morrell College to see how the lamb being cuddled in the candid shot has grown.

Lucy Humby and her son Fynn Adams, aged 18 months, of Stockton, were named winners of the photography competition held at the college’s Nethermorton Farm as part of its Lambing and Animals Weekend.

The competition invited visitors to share their cutest pictures of baby animals on social media with the hashtag #MMLambing to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Lucy Humby, Fynn, and Dan Adams with the winning photograph. Photo supplied

The lambing weekend was a first visit to the farm for animal mad Fynn, with family friend Helen Mitford taking the winning photo of mother and son with the lamb.

The pair returned to the college to be presented with their prize of an A4 canvas of the winning photograph printed in-house, a lamb plush toy and a hamper.

Lucy and Fynn were joined by Fynn’s father Dan Adam and Fynn’s grandparents on a tour around the site.

Lucy said: “The Lambing and Animals weekend was our first time visiting the farm at Moreton Morrell College and it was a such a great family day out which was really well organised, with lots of fun and educational activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Fynn is animal mad and loves meeting them – so he really enjoyed pointing all the different animals he saw and really wanted to give them a cuddle.

"This happened whilst we were meeting the baby lamb and it was such a special moment that my friend Helen captured.

“Both myself and Helen come from farming backgrounds, so it was wonderful to give Fynn the opportunity to learn a little bit about farming, the outdoors and agriculture and have that hands-on experience in a farm environment like we did when we were children.

“We are looking to next year’s event – to revisit the animals and cuddle the lambs again.”

Farmer manager Daniel Hale said: “It is such a lovely photo of Lucy and Fynn with the baby lamb, and really reflects the special memories that visitors make at Moreton Morrell College’s lambing weekend.