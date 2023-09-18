Motorists travelling along major route near Leamington to face more disruption due to roadworks
Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face more disruption due to delays with roadworks.
For around the last nine months, work has been taking place on the Fosse Way/Harbury Lane/Chesterton Road junction crossroads between Leamington and Long Itchington.
The work involves adding traffic lights to the crossroads, as well as widening the roads.
Signs at the work site originally stated that the work was anticipated to be completed by the end of this summer but it looks set to be longer.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) said: “We acknowledge that the works on the Harbury Lane junction are experiencing significant delays from the original programme dates and we apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused.”
WCC said delays have been caused by problems associated with the diversion works for existing services, which are third-party bodies and are not under Warwickshire’s control, as well as unforeseen site conditions resulting in design changes and the introduction of additional mitigation measures during the construction works of the retaining structures.
The spokesperson added: “Our contractor and site supervision team are working hard to progress these works as soon as possible and deliver the much-needed safety improvements to this junction.
"The contractor and the project management team are currently reviewing the construction programme and any possible avenues to safely speed up the works.
"An update on the anticipated times scales following this exercise will be provided shortly.”