Register
BREAKING
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time

Motorists travelling along major route near Leamington to face more disruption due to roadworks

Work is being done to install traffic lights to the crossroads.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:26 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face more disruption due to delays with roadworks.

Read More
Nursery near Warwick receives 'Outstanding' in latest Ofsted report

For around the last nine months, work has been taking place on the Fosse Way/Harbury Lane/Chesterton Road junction crossroads between Leamington and Long Itchington.

Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face more disruption due to delays with improvement works. Photo suppliedMotorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face more disruption due to delays with improvement works. Photo supplied
Motorists travelling along a major route near Leamington are set to face more disruption due to delays with improvement works. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The work involves adding traffic lights to the crossroads, as well as widening the roads.

Signs at the work site originally stated that the work was anticipated to be completed by the end of this summer but it looks set to be longer.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council (WCC) said: “We acknowledge that the works on the Harbury Lane junction are experiencing significant delays from the original programme dates and we apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused.”

WCC said delays have been caused by problems associated with the diversion works for existing services, which are third-party bodies and are not under Warwickshire’s control, as well as unforeseen site conditions resulting in design changes and the introduction of additional mitigation measures during the construction works of the retaining structures.

The spokesperson added: “Our contractor and site supervision team are working hard to progress these works as soon as possible and deliver the much-needed safety improvements to this junction.

"The contractor and the project management team are currently reviewing the construction programme and any possible avenues to safely speed up the works.

"An update on the anticipated times scales following this exercise will be provided shortly.”

Related topics:MotoristsWarwickshire County CouncilLeamingtonWarwickshire