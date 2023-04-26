Mountain fundraisers help their fundraising total climb high for Warwick-based children’s charity

Three Warwickshire friends were among 60 intrepid fundraisers who have so far raised more than £4,400 by scaling the UK’s highest peak in aid of Warwick children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Organiser Alex Myers, from Stratford, lead the group, which included Rob Horsfall from Welford and James Lennon from Leamington, as they tackled the 4,400ft climb last Saturday (April 22).

Alex Myers and James Lennon. Photo supplied

It marked a return to the peak for Alex who works as a personal trainer and runs The Better Man project which offers emotional and physical support for men seeking to make improvements to their life.

The 38-year-old said: “To have 60 people on the day who were willing to travel all the way to Fort William and push themselves for Molly Ollys was just incredible.

“There was a real mix of abilities and there were plenty of nerves and self doubt for a lot of people before the climb. But everyone was incredible and the final people had returned back within 11 hours.

“Some of the crew had to dig really deep to conquer the mountain, which was covered in snow at the top, but the challenge and aches and pains that come with it made it all that more rewarding.

Rob Horsfall with his daughter's picture. Photo supplied

"It was quite emotional actually watching people push through the pain.

“But we did it and supported each other every step of the way, making sure everyone got off the mountain safely.”

Despite growing up in Scotland, scaling Ben Nevis was a first for experienced climber Rob Horsfall, 45.

He took a photo of himself at the summit his six-year-old daughter Josphine had drawn for him.

Olly the Brave, the Molly Olly mascot, tagging along for the climb. Photo supplied

UK’s highest peak is also a first for experienced climber, 22-year-old James Lennon.

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Upon hearing about our work at Molly Ollys, Alex said from the outset that he wanted to do something to help.

All of the fundraisers together before starting the climb. Photo supplied

"It was clearly a tough challenge for many and an incredible achievement and the money that they have raised as a result is brilliant.

"With rises in the cost of living over the past few months these funds are much needed to enable us to continue our support for seriously ill children.

"A massive thankyou to everyone involved.”