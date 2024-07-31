MP continues to call for mitigation for Warwick pupils impacted by RAAC and asbestos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The MP for Warwick and Leamington has repeated his calls for mitigation for Warwick pupils impacted by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and asbestos locally.

Last September, hundreds of schools across the country were forced to shut their doors to pupils after RAAC was discovered onsite due to concerns around the stability of these buildings.

Two schools in Warwick, Myton School in Myton Road and Aylesford School in Tapping Way, were impacted meaning pupils had to learn from home rather than return to classrooms as usual.

Matt Western, the recently re-elected MP for Warwick and Leamington, has repeated his calls for mitigation for Warwick pupils impacted by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and asbestos locally. Photo supplied

As time went on, both schools adapted how they have used their sites to teach their pupils – including using temporary buildings for classrooms.

After investigations, it was revealed that Myton School had the presence of RAAC confirmed while Aylesford was clear of RAAC but had asbestos which needs removing.

In June, Aylesford School also announced that despite previous hopes, the main building would not be open in time for the new school year September 2024.

In a message from Tim Hodgson, headteacher at Aylesford, he said that the completion of building works to safely remove asbestos from our main school building would be late than anticipated due to the “complexities of the works which are needed”.

The impact of the RAAC and asbestos on pupils’ education has concerned both pupils and parents with many arguing that pupils who sat exams this summer should have the circumstances considered when their work is graded.

Matt Western MP has continued to press for the two schools to get the support they need for their staff and pupils.

Since being re-elected in early July, he has written to the new Minister for Schools to outline the difficulties that pupils have faced and the need for special consideration to be given to pupils by the exam boards.

Matt Western has also raised the matter in Parliament where he thanked “all the teachers and governors, not just in Warwick and Leamington but across the country, for the work they have done in what has been a really tough year."

He went on to raise the issues of RAAC and asbestos and requested if there could be a debate on the “impact of RAAC and asbestos on children’s education, and on what mitigations can be offered?”

On his work on the issue, Mr Western said: “I have been working closely with both Myton and Aylesford since the start of the academic year to do all I can to support staff, pupils and parents during what has been such a tough year for them.

“The impact of the RAAC and asbestos problems on children's education is undeniable but they have worked incredibly hard in some really difficult scenarios and deserve recognition for that.

“It was important to me that one of the first things I did upon being re-elected was to write to our new Schools Minister on this and raise the issue in Parliament.