School in Warwick affected by asbestos faces delays with reopening of main building

A school in Warwick that has been affected by asbestos is now facing delays with the reopening of its main building.

In September 2023, The Courier and Weekly News published several stories about both Myton and Aylesford Schools in Warwick having to close part of their sites due to concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

It later turned out that RAAC was not an issue at Aylesford School – but during investigations for potential RAAC, asbestos was then also found in some of the buildings on the Aylesford School site in Tapping Way.

Aylesford School in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

Since then, Aylesford School has adapted how they have used the site to teach their pupils – including using temporary buildingsfor classrooms.

The ongoing saga also prompted several local councillors and the incumbent MP of Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, to get involved with trying to help in terms of getting government help and intervention.

Now with less than a month of the school year left, the school has announced that despite previous hopes, the main building will not be open in time for the new school year September 2024.

On Wednesday Tim Hodgson, headteacher of Aylesford School Warwick, said: “We have today shared an important update with our stakeholders regarding the current timeline for the completion of building works to safely remove asbestos from our main school building.

“While we had initially hoped to return to our main school building in September 2024, following a full assessment by the Department for Education (DfE) and our building and design contractors, this timeframe will no longer be possible due to the complexities of the works which are needed.

“We are currently negotiating the final contract with our principal contractor.

“Once this has been agreed by both the school and the DfE we will be able share an updated timeline for the completion of the building work.

“In the meantime, we are working tirelessly to ensure we are upholding the high standards of education our students and community deserve and have been assured the works will be carried out as quickly, safely and effectively as possible.

“Whilst we look forward to having our building back next year, in the meantime we are pleased to have excellent temporary accommodation in place, which helps to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We encourage families to come and see it for themselves so they can feel reassured that high-quality temporary accommodation is in use, enabling children to learn effectively.

“We cannot thank our families, students and staff enough for their continued understanding, patience and support and are grateful to our students for their maturity and adaptability throughout this process, and for settling so well into our temporary accommodation.