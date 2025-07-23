MPs show support for England footballer Jess Carter from Warwick after racist abuse

MPs have shown their support for England footballer Jess Carter after she announced she was stepping away from social media platforms after she received racist abuse.

The FA made the announcement on behalf of Jess, whose footballing journey began at Warwick Juniors as a youngster, after England’s recent win against Sweden in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 competition.

And Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has posted on his Facebook page to say that in just three hours 91 MPs have joined his call for the major social media companies to take serious action against the type of abuse Jess and other sportswomen and men receive online.

Jess Carter Photo by STEVE CHRISTO AFP via Getty Images

Mr Western said: “When I read Jess's statement that she was coming off social media, it struck me that it was Jess who had taken action, not the social media companies.

“Jess had been forced off social media due to the vile things these companies had allowed to be espoused on their platforms.

"This is not a new phenomenon, and they should have been prepared.

“It seems clear to me that they are not taking serious enough action to tackle this serious problem.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

“I have seen some of the dreadful comments directed at Jess.

"There is no room for discussion on whether these fall under commentary of the game or certain players performance.

"These comments contain clear racism and misogynism.

"We can all see it, why can’t the social media giants?

“Young people watch the Lionesses in their droves and many of them will see a future they can picture for themselves, representing their country.

"We cannot allow their vision to be clouded by fears they could be subject to the same vile commentary they may well be seeing on social media too.

"This is a serious moment, and the social media giants must rise to it.

"They have failed by letting this hatred reign free and now they must prove that they can take the necessary action to ensure we do not have this same discussion at the next tournament.

“The time to act is now.

"This is our call for them to do so.”