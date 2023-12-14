Over the 54 years, she has worked for five headteachers and has served just under half a million meals

Maxine Tabor, who has been a lunchtime supervisor at St Paul’s Church of England Primary School in Leamington for 54 years, is retiring on December 21. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A much-loved lunchtime supervisor at a primary school in Leamington is retiring after 54 years.

Maxine Tabor joined St Paul’s Church of England Primary School on January 1 in 1970, when she had young children herself, to help pay the household bills.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shortly after joining she decided to send her own children to the school also.

Her journey at the school began at its original location in Cross Street where she recalls the children having to go through the playground and across the road to use the toilet.

She tells of the children using carbolic soap to wash their hands and rough Izal toilet paper, something she says you wouldn’t want to use very often.

Over the 54 years, she has worked for five headteachers and has served just under half a million meals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says although some things have changed, like the quality of education, she says children remain just the same but are just a little more outgoing nowadays.

Reflecting on her longstanding commitment to the role, Maxine said: “All children are different but are all lovely in their own way. I’ve been doing this job for so long because I love working with children.

“St Paul’s isn’t just a workplace for me, it is a friendly school that I love being a part of and I consider them more like a family.”

​Maxine will be retiring on Thursday December 21 and as the school says farewell to her, she intends to stay as part of the family and keep in touch.h

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Bown, the current eadteacher, said: ‘It has been a real privilege to get to know Max and have her work at St Paul’s. She is loved by all the children and staff alike.

"Her kindness and sense of humour is something we all love about her.

"We are all sad that she is leaving her role as a lunchtime supervisor, but know we will still be seeing her and welcoming her back often.

"We all wish her a happy, and well earned, retirement’.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said: Maxine’s devotion to the children and the school community has been truly amazing.