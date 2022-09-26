Much-loved staff member at Leamington Tesco retires after 48 years

A much-loved employee at a Tesco in Leamington retired this month after 48 years in the job.

Michael Evans, who first joined the Leamington Express Tesco store on the Parade (previously a Tesco Metro) at aged 15 in July 1974, retired on September 1.

Michael initially worked on the produce department for 10 years before spending most of his career on the Beers Wines and Spirits department.

Michael Evans first joined the Leamington Tesco store in July 1974, when he was 15 years old. Photo supplied

Michael, who is deaf and non-verbal, is well-known around Leamington.

Gary Lowe-Brown, manager at the Leamington store, said: “Michael will be remembered as a colleague with a great sense of humour and will be very much missed by all his friends and family at the store.

“One favourable memory for those who worked with Michael in his early years is the time he was pushed around the store on a children's ride whilst pretending to be a cowboy.

Michael Evans, retired on September 1 after working 48 years in the same store. Photo supplied

“Throughout his 48 years of service, Michael has been loved by many and we will truly miss his kindness and humour at the store.”

Talking on his experience at Tesco, Michael said: “I have very much enjoyed my time working for Tesco as the people I worked with have made it a fun place to work.

“Over the years disabilities have become more recognised and that has really allowed me to be myself and to get the support I need.

"I will miss the team but plan to pop in, especially for the Christmas lunch.”