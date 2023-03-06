Register
Museum in Warwick hosting new display on climate change

The display is expected to be in the museum for at least a year.

By Kirstie Smith
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 11:05am

A new series of panels at a museum in Warwick will be focused on climate change – natural and human-influenced – throughout the ages.

Visitors to Warwick’s Market Hall Museum are invited to visit the free exhibition and join a journey with Dr Jon Radley, curator of natural sciences, to explore the subject of climate change through objects already on display at the museum.

Market Hall Museum in Warwick. Photo supplied
Starting with a display board in the reception of the museum, visitors will be led on a journey that encompasses the many of the displays at the museum, where they will find a series of 11 panels on different elements of climate change.

There is also a new film of Dr Jon Radley talking about all the themes which climate change touches upon as evidenced within the museum.

Visitors can view the eight-minute film in the cinema screen area on the ground floor.

This display is semi-permanent and is expected to be in the museum for at least 12 months and will be added to over time.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for heritage, culture and the environment, said: “There are many things that we can all do to make a difference as we face the climate change emergency.

"One of the most powerful is to educate yourself about the problem and spread that learning to your peers.

"Now we have a wonderful resource at Market Hall museum that will help you do just that and I hope our residents take the opportunity to visit.”

