Museum in Warwick to host statue of Mary Anning - a discoverer of Jurassic fossils

A museum in Warwick is set to host The Mary Anning Maquette along with fossil themed events.

From March 28, the Market Hall Museum will host the Mary Anning Maquette, the original clay model of a new sculpture honouring Mary Anning, a pioneering palaeontologist whose discoveries of ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs, and other fossils on the Jurassic Coast revolutionised the field.

This exhibit, on loan from the charity and trustees of Mary Anning Rocks!, will live in Mary’s home town of Lyme Regis in Dorset following its country-wide tour, but for a limited time visitors to the Market Hall Museum will have the chance to see it up close.

At the same time, visitors can explore the fossils found in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire was once under the Jurassic Sea and currently on display at the museum is a selection of ichthyosaur skulls discovered in local quarries in the Victorian era.

Jon Radley, curator of natural sciences, said: “We are very proud to be hosting the Mary Anning maquette. This is the original model for the statue created by Denise Dutton and is on tour around the country.

"We would like to thank the charity and trustees of Mary Anning Rocks! for this loan”.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, Cllr Heather Timms, added: “'It's fascinating to learn about the connections between Warwickshire, the museum collections, and Mary Anning, the world's most famous fossil hunter.

"Her maquette will be at the Market Hall until July and will be in good company among a display of some of the museum's most treasured Jurassic fossils.”

A bronze sculpture of Mary can also be seen in her hometown of Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast, marking her fossil discoveries in the nearby cliffs.

The museum team are asking for any residents with photos of Mary in Lyme Regis to share them as well as any photos with the maquette.

The photos can be shared on Instagram: @heritageandculturewarwickshire, on Facebook: Warwickshire Museum and on X: @OisinTheDeer

To celebrate the Mary Anning statue coming to Warwickshire, a series of fossil themed events are also planned to take place at Market Hall Museum.

Here’s what’s happening

Fossil Make and Create

Taking place on April 5 from 10am to 12pm where children can make fossil themed crafts. It costs £1 per child and there is no need to book, just drop in.

Ask a Geologist

Taking place on April 5 from 10.30am to 1.30pm where visitors can meet a geologist and discover the ‘hidden wonders’ of Warwickshire.

Visitors will be able to look at rock and stone samples from the area and are also invited to bring in their own rock samples.

This event, run by Warwickshire Geological Conservation Group is free to attend and there is no need to book, just drop in.

Fossil Hunter

Taking place on April 15 from 10am to 1pm, curator Jon Radley will be on hand to show visitors fossils from the museum’s collection and help them to identify any people bring from home.

Visitors can also find out about fossil hunting and what fossils can be found in Warwickshire.

There will be the chance to ‘excavate’ the sandpit to find replica fossils and make a fossil to take home. This event is free and there there is no need to book, just drop in. Donations are welcomed.

Free Fossil activity trail

Taking place from May 24 to May 31 visitors can look at the fossils on display at the museum. Those interested can ask at the desk on arrival for more information.

Family Fossil Hunt

Taking place on May 29 from 11am to 2pm, families can take part in a day fossil hunting at Cross Hands Quarry and learn about Warwickshire’s Jurassic past with the curator of Natural Sciences, Jon Radley. Y

Visitors can also can keep anything they find. This is suitable for those aged seven and above.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and all attendees are required to pay £9 plus a booking fee per person.

Spaces are limited so it is advised to book via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-fossil-hunt-may-2025-tickets-1234793563789