Museums in Warwick are getting in to the spirit for Halloween

Two museums in Warwick will be getting in to the spirit of Halloween with a selection of events for half term.

The family-friendly events have been organised by Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage and Culture team (HCW).

HCW have worked with Vortex Creates to put together an immersive haunted house at St John’s House museum.

St John's House is set to be turning into a haunted house museum this month. Photo supplied

Families will be able to explore rooms and see them as they have never seen them before, as well as go on a Halloween cat trail and a walk through the graveyard of past residents.

They can also get involved in craft activities such as making 'mad science slime' and making Halloween decoration to take home.

For younger children there will be a messy play laboratory to make potions and spells, an opportunity to build homes for fairies and a special Halloween arty tots craft session at Market Hall Museum.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: “We’re all so pleased to be able to run these events this year, especially as they were originally planned for 2020. I am delighted that family events can now take place again within our museums.

"The team have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months providing museum-from-home packs for families during lockdown and I am sure they will be happy to see them again face-to-face."

The dates for the events taking place are:

Tuesday October 26 – Spook-tacular Arty Tots – Market Hall Museum

Wednesday October 27 – Pills, Potions and Witches – Market Hall Museum

Thursday 28 to Sunday October 31 – St John’s Haunted House – St John’s House Museum