Musical themed fundraiser raises hundreds of pounds for Leamington based charity

By Kirstie Smith
Published 10th May 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 16:19 BST
Dancers and singers took part in the event.

A musical themed fundraiser has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for a Leamington based charity.

The event on May 4 was held at Morrisons in Leamington and featured performances from Warwick Line Dancers, Spellbound, John Colenso, Bob Cooper, Michael Greenhalgh, Paul Englefield, Stagecoach and TKT Royals.

The day was supported by Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson and fundraising legend Margaret Kite and raised more than £800 for Together for Short Lives, which supports children's hospices.

Alex said: "I was blown away from the amazing performances in store.

"I have never done this before but it gives our shoppers something different when they just come for a normal weekly shop.

“From dancers to singers to musicians, we really had a variety to help us raise funds for Together for Short Lives.

"A massive thank you to all who supported and donated on the day. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did.”

