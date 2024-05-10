Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington town centre has been closed for more than a year now, so what it happening to it?

The building was closed in February 2023 due to it having ‘concrete cancer’ and no longer being unsafe for use.

Before this, Warwick District Council had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with a few luxury apartments attached.

These plans have since been scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace the car park with a community wellbeing centre.

But before anything else is built on the site in Russell Street, Warwick District Council plans to flatten the area and create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which remains open and will do while this work takes place.