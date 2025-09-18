Muslim community welcomes Leamington and Warwick mayors to its mosque to pray for world peace

Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Leamington has welcomed both the mayors of the town and of Warwick to its Baitul Ehsan Mosque this month. Pictures supplied.placeholder image
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Leamington has welcomed both the mayors of the town and of Warwick to its Baitul Ehsan Mosque this month.

Councillors Ruggy Singh and Jackie D'Arcy visited the mosque in Riverside off Adelaide Road on different days for tour and to join members of the community in praying for world peace.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is a World Wide religious community spread over 200 countries with tens of millions of followers. The community’s moto is "Love for all hatred for none”.

Members of the community willingly give time and money for relief work, to help those in need, regardless of creed or colour.

This includes large donations to local food banks in and around Leamington and Warwick.

The Leamington community is holding open days for all to visit the mosque on Saturday October 4 and Sunday October 5 from 11am to 4pm.

To learn more about the community visit www.ahmadiyyauk.org

