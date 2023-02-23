Proceeds from the appeal are also shared with the Mayor’s charities

The Warwick Rotary Club has made a donation to the Myton Hospices thanks to money raised from a Christmas lights appeal.

Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot went to the Warwick branch of the hospices this week with a cheque for £1,000.

Louise Careless, community fundraiser at The Myton Hospices with Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot. Photo supplied

The money was raised from the Lights of Love donations for cards on the Christmas tree in Warwick.

Proceeds raised from the appeal are shared with the Mayor’s charities, which has also received £1,000 from the club.

The Myton Hospices need £9 million each year to support their in-patient service, to support to out-patients on a day care basis, and in their own homes across Coventry and Warwickshire.

The charity has many fundraising activities taking place over the next few months – from its annual Cycle Challenge to Walk for Myton.

For more information go to: https://www.mytonhospice.org/