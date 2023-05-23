Myton Hospices gets major donation thanks to generosity of bereaved families in south Warwickshire

The Myton Hospices has received a major donation thanks to the generosity of bereaved families in south Warwickshire.

A cheque for £12,000 has been presented to Myton, after families allowed the recycling of orthopaedic implants at Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Left to right: Myton Hospices’ Dr Kumar and Partnerships Manager Chris Willmott, Chairman of WDC Cllr Sidney Syson. Photo supplied

The money from the recycling was gifted to chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Sidney Syson to allocate to her chosen charity.

Councillor Syson said: “I have chosen the Myton Hospices I am very aware of the wonderful work they do in supporting people and their families through a very difficult time. I have personal experience of this as my brother and I, as his carer benefitted enormously from their support and care when he was terminally ill.

“My sincere thanks goes to all those who at a time of loss and grieving have kindly agreed to making these donations, which will now provide essential funding to this important local charity.”

Chris Willmott, partnerships manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you, on behalf of everyone at Myton, to the wonderful families who made this fabulous donation possible in memory of their lost loved ones – and to Councillor Syson for choosing Myton as the most grateful recipient.

“We have never needed the support more, and such a wonderful sum of money will make a huge impact on enabling us to do what we do, providing free of charge care for terminally ill patients across Coventry and Warwickshire.