Myton Hospices launching new art installation celebrating lost loved ones at Coombe Abbey Country Park

The charity, which has hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, will be celebrating the lives of lost loved ones with the installation in The Wild Flower Meadow at Coombe Abbey Country Park.

Taking place between July 22 and July 31, the Butterfly Effect will see 2,000 locally crafted, teal, metal butterflies leading people on a tour through the meadow.

Nursing Assistants at Coventry Myton Hospice with the limited edition butterflies. Photo supplied

Each butterfly will represent a lost loved one and Myton is inviting residents across Warwickshire to create a dedication of their own and make a donation in return for their own butterfly.

The Myton Hospices, CEO Ruth Freeman said: “It is said that the smallest movement of a butterfly’s wings has the power to change the weather on the other side of the world.

"At Myton we are certain that, by the same token, small acts of support have the power to make a big difference. We passionately believe that everyone matters for every single moment of

The Myton Hospices is getting ready to launch its ‘Butterfly Effect’ art installation later this week. Pictured is The Myton Hospices CEO Ruth Freeman. Photo supplied

their life and, by supporting each other, we can come together to create something amazing – this belief is at the heart of everything we do.

"It’s our very own butterfly effect.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of The Myton Hospices and with your support can continue providing vital services free of charge for the next 40 years and beyond.

"By joining The Butterfly Effect you can help to ensure Myton is here for more people, now and in the future.”

To buy a butterfly go to: www.mytonhospice.org/butterfly

Staff and volunteers from Myton will be at Coombe Abbey every day between 10am and 3pm.

Butterflies will be available to collect from 12pm on July 31, or they can be posted, and the installation will start to close down at 1pm that day.

There will also be musical entertainment at noon daily.

Here’s the line up:

~ July 22 – Myton Choir and Andy Smith

~ July 23 – Christie Pepper

~ July 24 – Meganne Gill-Swift

~ July 25 – Rock Choir

~ July 26 – Andy Smith

~ July 27 – Bianco Barbershop Quartet

~ July 28 – Kirsty Leslie

~ July 29 – Andy Smith

~ July 30 – Kate Squires Thornton