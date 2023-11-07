The event helps raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

The Myton Hospices' popular Santa Dash event will be returning to Leamington.

Dressed in a Santa suit or other festive clothing, people can join the event on December 10 at 10.30am as they run, jog or walk around the 5k route around Victoria Park and Leamington.

The Myton Santa Dash will return to Leamington in December. Photo supplied

Santa will also be congratulating participants at the finish line.

At the event there will also be face painters, food vendors, an inflatable snow globe, Christmas games, carols and a tombola.

Children can also take part in Myton’s Mini Dash. Starting at 10am, the Mini Dash is open for children under the age of 12, and they will also receive a medal from Santa.

People can also enter their dogs into the ‘best dressed dog’ competition, run by Lala’s Pet Treats.

Every participant taking part will receive a Santa Dash medal which can be used as a Christmas tree decoration.

People taking art can also pledge to raise money for The Myton Hospices!

Those who pledge to raise £50 to receive a Christmas tealight holder, pledging £250 will get them a snow globe which can be personalised a photo, and pledging £500 will get the person a Myton Christmas jumper.

The team at Myton are hoping to raise £40,000 this year to help them continue to provide their services across Coventry and Warwickshire.

For more information about the event or to sign up go to: www.mytonhospice.org/santa