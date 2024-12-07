Myton Hospices Santa Dash in Leamington is postponed due to Storm Darragh

The Myton Hospices has postponed its Christmas fundraising event The Santa Dash due to Storm Darragh.

The fundraising 5k run, in which participants don Santa Suits, was due to take place at Victoria Park tomorrow morning (Sunday December 8).

The organisers have now rescheduled the event to take place at the park next Sunday (December 15).

The Myton Hospices Santa Dash 2023. Picture supplied.

On its Facebook page, the charity made a statement saying: “Due to severe weather warnings of high winds, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to postpone our Santa Dash, originally planned for this Sunday.

"The new date will be Sunday December 15.

“We know this will come as a disappointment, and we’re truly sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our supporters and volunteers is always our highest priority, and we hope you’ll understand why this decision had to be made.

“We can’t wait to see you on the 15th December – it will be just as festive and fun as ever”