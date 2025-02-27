National recognition for first aid at new nursery in Leamington
Clarendon Cubs Nursery in Clarendon Place has been awarded Millie’s Mark by the National Day Nurseries Association in collaboration with The Department for Education and Millie’s Trust.
The nursery has said that “with its robust processes and documentation, we strive to keep children safe by minimising risks and accidents and giving parents that greater reassurance”.
Amy Cox, Ryan Smith and Paul Smith - the owners of Clarendon Cubs Nursery said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark.
" This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”
Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012.
Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson have campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that nurseries have met this.
In addition it shows they work hard to keep these crucial skills in the forefront of employees’ minds, so they are competent and can apply paediatric first aid in any situation. Staff, children and parents at Clarendon Cubs will be celebrating the nursery’s achievement and unveiling the official plaque at a special celebration in the coming weeks.