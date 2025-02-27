Warwickshire residents invited to share memories and family stories of VE Day

Residents who remember Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) – which happened on May 8, 1945 – are being invited to share their memories for a community history project.

Delivered by Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service, the project will collect and preserve local memories from across the county.

The history project aims to capture the personal stories and experiences of residents from across Warwickshire who remember either VE Day itself, or who have had stories passed down through their families about life on the Home Front during World War II and the subsequent VE Day celebrations.

Residents who remember Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) on May 8 1945 are being invited to share their memories for a community history project. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

As the nation approaches the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, residents can share their memories by either scanning the QR code available at their local library or requesting a paper form from library staff.

The project welcomes contributions from:

Those with direct memories of VE Day

Families who have inherited stories from parents or grandparents

Anyone with photographs, letters, or memorabilia from the period

Local history enthusiasts with knowledge of how their town or village marked the occasion

All Warwickshire libraries are participating in the initiative.

The collected memories will be preserved in Warwickshire’s local history archives, creating a lasting legacy of how the county celebrated one of the most significant days in British history.

With permission, they may also feature in future exhibitions and educational resources.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: “As we approach the 80th anniversary of VE Day, this is a special opportunity for residents who have either experienced VE Day, or who have stories passed down from loved ones who were there, to share these memories with current and future generations.

“It is important to remember the sacrifice, courage and determination of all those who played a part in VE Day, and one way to show our gratitude is to preserve the memories of local people in our county’s history archives to be remembered by generations to come.

“I encourage anyone who is prepared to share their memories to visit their local library, and our staff will be more than happy to help people find out how they can get involved.”