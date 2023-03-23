Junior head coach Mary Carter of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (C&AC) has delivered a new weekly training programmes for children aged from six to 12.

A young athletics coach from Leamington has been recognised for the work she does with children at the club where she is a member.

Junior head coach Mary Carter of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (C&AC) received an England Athletics National Volunteer Award at a ceremony recently

She has delivered a new weekly training programmes at the club for children aged from six to 12.

Junior head coach Mary Carter of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club (C&AC) with her National Volunteer Award from England Athletics. Picture supplied.

Mary’s love of athletics started at Woodloes Junior School when her teacher pushed her to do more sports including netball, football and of course athletics.

Mary progressed to join Leamington C&AC aged ten and is still there competing, coaching and officiating.

She has introduced end of term QuadKids competitions and is developing a clear pathway for older children by liaising with event group coaches at the club allowing them to follow their favourite events.

The young athletes she works with are able to give everything a try, including hammer and pole vault.

Mary was treated as part of her award to join other VIP guests at the Birmingham World Tour Finals at the NIA where she meet athletes Laura Muir , Dina Asher-Smith and Keely Hodgkinson (pictured). Picture supplied.

Mary loves it when they ask to do a specific events where they can be pushed in doing their best.

She said “There’s no rocket science with me.

"When I coach children I just make sure they enjoy it and keep coming back.”